Helping childhood hunger with Feed NM Kids

At Feed NM Kids, they are on a mission to end childhood hunger in New Mexico. In just over 2 years Feed NM Kids has collected and distributed over 56 tons of nutritious, non-perishable food to children throughout the APS school system.

They are a non-profit organization, they exist to provide nutritious snacks for children in need. They are only able to do this through the generous donations from individuals, organizations, and businesses that partner with them in the fight to end childhood hunger in New Mexico.

Did you know New Mexico ranks first in our nation for childhood hunger? Nationwide, one in six children experiences food insecurity, meaning they do not know where their next meal is coming from. In New Mexico, that number is more than one in four. Last year in APS alone, there were 3,750 children classified as homeless under the McKinney-Vento Act.

