Miss Rodeo New Mexico 2019 speaks about her adventure

The Miss Rodeo New Mexico organization is pleased to promote young women. The pageant is an opportunity for young ladies to become advocates for the sport of rodeo and our western heritage. The experience and exposure gained from this journey are invaluable and will impact these young ladies positively for a lifetime. Miss Rodeo New Mexico 2019 Savannah Welborn talked about her experiences and her story of how she won the title.

Savannah Welborn has traveled all over New Mexico, and from coast to coast of the United States representing New Mexico and the sport of rodeo. Her adventure has taken her to Florida, Colorado, California, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, and Arizona.

“My personal experience as Miss Rodeo New Mexico has been a once in a lifetime experience,” says Welborn.

During the first week of December, her and other 27 other state Rodeo Queens will be judged on their horsemanship, knowledge, and public speaking ability.

Like this: Like Loading...