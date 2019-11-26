Words with Friends and Garth Brooks are teaming up

Zynga Inc., a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced a new, holiday-themed activity in its ongoing collaboration with legendary artist, entertainer, Garth Brooks, and their flagship mobile game, Words With Friends. Beginning November 25, and running through December 8th, players of the game will be treated to special in-game and real-world giveaways.

In celebration of the holidays and season of giving, Garth a long-time player of the iconic mobile game, and Words With Friends are releasing the first-ever collaboratively designed tile style featuring a vinyl record. Garth’s tile style features his iconic ‘g’ logo overlaid on a classic ‘vinyl LP, to represent his record-toppling career and the release of his career-spanning, comprehensive box set.

Fans in the US can also enter to win their own copy of the Garth Brooks’ just released, acclaimed 7-disc vinyl box set, The Legacy Collection, by visiting zynga.com/WordsWithGarth.

