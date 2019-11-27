Animal Humane New Mexico highlights upcoming fundraiser

Meet Zoe, Animal Humane New Mexico‘s Pet of the Week who is looking for her forever home. She is a sweet, loving, 2-years-old American Pit Bull cross. Zoe loves to go out walking on these beautiful fall days. A scratch of the ears, a bowl of tasty kibble, and a bed by your side are what she really prefers. She is a total love-bug who wants a hug and a lap from you.

There’s still time to donate to Doggie Dash if you haven’t done so already to help Animal Humane reach their goal. You have until the end of November to donate.

Event details

California Pizza is holding a dine-in fundraiser where if you bring in their flyer, they will donate 20% of your check to Animal Humane New Mexico. The event will be all day, for Black Friday only. It’s a great way to give back to a local charity while out doing your holiday shopping.

California Pizza Kitchen Dine-In Fundraiser

Uptown Location

2241 Q St NE #7G

Friday, November 29th

