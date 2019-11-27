The Solid Waste Management Department’s dedicated employees are committed to making the city a more beautiful place to live, work, and play by providing median maintenance, daily graffiti removal, trash, and recycling pick-up and disposal. A new ordinance is coming to the city at the beginning of the new year, and Director City Solid Waste Management Department Matthew Whelan and Environmental Health Deputy Director Mark Dimenna sat down and discussed the new ordinance and what you can do to prepare.

On January 1, 2020, Albuquerque’s Clean and Green Retail Ordinance will take effect throughout the city. The new law aims to improve our environment by curbing the distribution of single-use plastic bags. The City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will be promoting details related to the Ordinance as well as encouraging residents to use reusable bags when they shop.

Don’t wait until the New Year. Start using your reusable bags today.

Like this: Like Loading...