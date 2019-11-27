Michael Allan Baca previews new Christmas record

Michael Allan Baca is a local, gospel, artist who has been performing for 20 years. With the holidays in full swing, you’re going to want to pick up his latest album Christmas in New Mexico.

With the release of his new record, he wants to give away 500 albums to charities; children’s hospitals, veterans who have served our country, homeless shelters, and anyone who can’t access his album but wants a copy. All you have to do is reach him through his Facebook page and let him know of anyone who could benefit from this.

