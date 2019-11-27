Take part of Small Business Saturday with Bookworks

Shop small, help big. This Saturday is the 10th Small Business Saturday, and when you shop local you make a big impact in the entire community in more ways than one. Bookworks will be celebrating Small Business Saturday as a shopping center with several other local and long-time Albuquerque businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Amanda Sutton with Bookworks sat down and discussed what they’re doing for Small Business Saturday.

Bookworks is a longtime independent bookstore, locally owned and operated business in Albuquerque’s North Valley. They specialize in new and used books for adults and children in all genres. Their events programming includes 400 author readings, workshops, book clubs, and major offsite and in-store events with nationally touring authors.

Small Business Saturday–the Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 30, 9 am-6 pm

Like this: Like Loading...