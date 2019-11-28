Legendary New Mexico: Film Industry

EPISODE 17 –Lights… camera… ACTION!

For more than 100 years, New Mexico has been a hotbed for film production, starting with an “actuary” shot by Thomas Edison’s company. Through the silent era, the golden age of cinema and the latest generation of Hollywood blockbusters, the Land of Enchantment has seen it all.

In this episode of Legendary New Mexico, we explore the history of film in our state, the movers and shakers behind the scenes, as well as what we can do collectively to keep the multi-million dollar industry thriving.

