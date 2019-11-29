Happy Thanksgiving from New Mexico Living!

Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 28th, and everyone has a special way of celebrating. Some people love to travel to see loved ones, some like to go out instead of cooking, and some love to prepare a huge homecooked meal for their loved ones.

How do you like to spend the holiday? Are there any New Mexican traditions that you like to incorporate?

Whatever it may be that you do to celebrate, we all hope you have a great and safe Thanksgiving, spent surrounded by loved ones.

For this week’s Local Guide, our own Sara Rose asked around some of the New Mexico Living crew what they are doing this Thanksgiving while sharing some of the things that she does every year with her family for the holiday.

