Bringing something unique and delicious with The Shop

The Shop Breakfast and Lunch is a local cafe focusing on made from scratch comfort food with Latin American and Southern influences. They believe strongly in using local ingredients and working with local purveyors to build a strong culinary community and really try and elevate the level of our food scene here in Albuquerque. Chef and Owner Israel Rivera stopped by the Living kitchen to cook up some of their delicious Eggs Benny and talk more about the restaurant.

They also offer catering services for every event, from weddings to business lunches. They offer 100% custom menus for your event to fit any budget. With the holidays just around the corner, they fill up quickly for Holiday parties.

Recipe

Ingredients used:

Carne Adovada

Buttermilk biscuit

Green Chile hollandaise

Pickled red onion

Poached Eggs

Heat up the Carne Adovada and separate them between the two buttermilk biscuits. Nestle the poached eggs on top of each biscuit half, then spoon hollandaise on each egg. Finish with pickled onions for garnish!

