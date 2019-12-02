Make entertaining easier this Holiday season with Julie Hartigan

Entertaining Expert Julie Hartigan Shares Tips To Take The Stress Out of Hosting Your Holidays

Gathering your tribe for turkey, roasts, stuffing, and sweets may be slightly stressful but menu planning and pleasing your guests doesn’t have to be complicated.

Whether it’s potluck, buffet or a formal sit-down occasion, Entertaining Expert Julie Hartigan is here to help answer your entertaining questions, like what do you serve for optimum enjoyment for you and your guests? How can you please every palate without a wallop to your wallet?

Julie insists it doesn’t have to be difficult to prepare delicious meals, snacks, or party dishes. Her recipes are streamlined and easy to follow PLUS she shares special shortcuts for any time-pressed host or hostess!

Julie shared:

Updated spins on your holiday favorites

Tips to please every guest

Making entertaining easier and more enjoyable

Pantry and freezer essentials

And more!

