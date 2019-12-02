Spreading Christmas joy with The Performers Ballet and Jazz Company

This year marks the 35th season The Performers Ballet and Jazz Company returns to the Albuquerque Journal Theater at the National Hispanic Cultural Center with its Bravos Award-winning production of Christmas Joy. For one weekend in December, over sixty classically-trained dancers will inspire audiences with ballet and jazz performances choreographed to traditional and contemporary Christmas music. Start the season with the wonder and awe of the true Christmas story. Experience the Miracle!

Artistic Director Wendy Miner and Dancer Hannah Graham sat down and discussed more about the show and where you can go to get your tickets now.

A moving and uplifting production, Christmas Joy has become an Albuquerque holiday tradition. In 1999, members of the Albuquerque Arts Alliance conferred the Bravos Award for Dance Excellence upon the Performers Ballet and Jazz Company. In 2012, Christmas Joy was voted the Applause Award from the Albuquerque Community Live Art and Performance Services for favorite performance of 2012.

Event details

The Performers is pleased to announce Christmas Joy 2019

The National Hispanic Cultural Center’s Roy E. Disney Center for Performing Arts

Saturday, December 14th, 1 PM & 5 PM

Sunday, December 15th, 2 PM

The Performers Ballet and Jazz Company is a not-for-profit organization incorporated in 1990 to provide professional training and performance experience to young aspiring dancers from New Mexico.

