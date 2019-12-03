Celebrate the holidays with ‘An EJAZZ Christmas’

Entourage ABQ presents An EJAZZ Christmas. This particular concert will feature holiday favorites from the award-winning recording, “Entourage Jazz Wishes You a Cool Yule,” released last season as well as several new holiday classics. Lead vocalist and bandleader of Entourage Jazz Emerson Corley and Guest Vocalist Kari Simmons Vickerman discussed more about the special event.

Entourage Jazz has been a favorite of New Mexico jazz enthusiasts since 2009. Led by vocalist, Emerson Corley, the band has played for nearly every major black-tie event in the Duke City and is featured monthly for First Fridays at Hotel Andaluz.

Entourage aka EJAZZ was recently named “Albuquerque’s Best Jazz Band” by the Weekly Alibi Best of Burque Music Showcase 2019 as well as taking honors for “Best Performance” and “Best Album.” Emerson was awarded “Best Vocal Performance” by the New Mexico Music Awards in 2019.

EJAZZ starts as a trio and expands to an 18 piece big band and performs in every configuration in between depending on the needs of the event or venue.

Event details

An EJAZZ Christmas

Saturday, December 7th, 7:30 PM

Outpost Performance Space

210 Yale, SE

$15 advance online

$20 at the door if available

Doors open at 7 PM.

CDS and download card of the EJAZZ Christmas album will be available for purchase.

Like this: Like Loading...