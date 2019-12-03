Giving back with Toys for Tots

Started by the U.S. Marine Corps. Reserve, Toys for Tots provides children with a Christmas that they’ll never forget through donations of new toys for community youths in need. Assistant Coordinator Paul Caputo and Pizza 9 Marketing Manager Jasmine Bouquet sat down and discussed more about the cause and how you can help.

The mission of the program is to collect new, and unwrapped toys during October, November, and December of each year and to distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to children in need. Last year, 25,480 toys were distributed to 5,091 children locally.

Toys for Tots has a list of local toy drop-off sites listed on their website. You can also make a monetary donation to the campaign online.

Pizza 9 continues their second year of partnering with Toys for Tots and if you go to any of their locations in Albuquerque or Rio Rancho and drop off a toy, they’ll give you a Pizza 9 coupon checkbook with over $100 of savings.

This Giving Tuesday, the Marines will be holding a phone bank with KRQE News 13’s Crystal Guiterrez from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. taking donations over the phone.

