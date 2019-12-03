Helping our senior pets with Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary

Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary (KSAS) provides a loving forever home to older, unwanted dogs, horses, and poultry. KSAS also works actively in the community to educate and inspire pet owners to keep their senior animals with their families and be able to care for them through the end.

Founder and Executive Director Ulla Pederson and Volunteer Animal Caregiver Suzanne Brannan discussed more about the program and how you can help this Giving Tuesday and about their upcoming holiday event.

If you want to donate to Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary, you can go to their website, or go to their Facebook page.

Event details:

Holiday Celebration

Saturday, December 7, 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM

3749-A Hwy 14, Santa Fe

Tour the sanctuary at 4 PM and visit with their senior animals.

Meditation and traditional candle lighting of the tree at 5:30 PM.

Vegan refreshments and hot cider.

FREE!

Bring a friend!

Their senior dogs will greet you with happy smiles and wagging tails.

