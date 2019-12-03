Helping people with hearing loss at the Lensic

People dealing with hearing issues, going to shows can be tough. However, that could soon be changing thanks to Audiology Associates. Audiology Associates has helped with the looping of the Lensic Theater in Santa Fe. This system helps people with hearing loss and hearing aids hear and enjoy the shows at the Lensic.

Audiologist Dr. Kathleen Romero and Executive Director at the Lensic Joel Aalberts discussed what they are working on at the Lensic.

Dr. Kathleen Romero has many years of Audiology experience & continued studies, and in order to better serve, help, rehabilitate and educate her patients, she has opened her own practice in the great city of Albuquerque.

Like this: Like Loading...