Albuquerque the Magazine showcase the best of the city

Albuquerque The Magazine presents the 15th Annual Best of the City Party Friday, December 6, 2019, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. This is your chance to celebrate everything that makes Albuquerque so special—a one-night party with the best of Albuquerque!

Fifteen years ago, Albuquerque the Magazine launched its first Best of the City awards. As you may know, the 15th anniversary milestone “Best of the City” hit newsstands on November 26th to honor the city’s top businesses, foods, drinks, places, and local celebrities. The issue announced the winners and finalists of what makes Albuquerque great. The winners and top finalists of each category will also be honored at the “Best of the City” anniversary event.

Event details

Friday, December 6, 2019

6 PM – 10 PM

Albuquerque Convention Center

401 2nd Street NW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

