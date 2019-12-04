Animal Humane New Mexico highlights Taco as Pet of the Week

Meet Taco, Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week. Taco is a sweet, loving, 5-year-old Chihuahua cross looking for a forever home. He is a low maintenance pup with just short walks around the block. Com see is Taco is the perfect fit for you and your home!

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in our care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

Event details

Fundraising event hosted by Charlie’s Sandbox on Saturday, December 7th from 9 am – 4 pm.

Adoption event sponsored by Subaru & ASPCA on Saturday, December 21st & Sunday, December 22nd at both Animal Humane Adoption Centers.

Like this: Like Loading...