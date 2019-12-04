Over the counter hearing aids are coming in 2020

In 2020, hearing aids will become available for over-the-counter purchase in big box stores or local pharmacies. This has been discussed for many years. There are pros and cons to this change in how someone can purchase a hearing aid, and with us to help us learn about this is Dr. Callie Beachamp of Worth Hearing Center.

Worth Hearing Center is a 20-year old audiology practice, helping people with hearing loss and with ringing in the ears (or tinnitus). Dr. Callie Beachamp, Au.D., is the owner and one of the audiologists.

Worth Hearing has 2 offices, one in Albuquerque’s northeast heights and one in Rio Rancho.

