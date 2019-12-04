The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber highlights new members and 2020 gala

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico.

Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation.

The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico.

The Board of Directors of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce and staff wants to invite you to be part of the largest black-tie event in the Southwest.

Event details

Celebrate THE ROARING 20’S – La Noche EncantadaFebruary 8th, 2020

Convention Center

