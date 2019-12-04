‘Tis the season for holiday pies with Village Inn

It is the holiday season, which also means that it is time for special holiday pies, and Village Inn has you covered. Operations Director John Christopher stopped by the Living Kitchen to talk about their best holiday pies and other great Village Inn benefits.

Need a holiday gift for a loved one? You can always give a gift card, and Village Inn has a special going on. If you buy a $30 gift card and get $10 FREE!

Village Inn has been service made from scratch pancakes for over 60 years. They serve “The Best Pies In America” because they win so many Blue Ribbons at the American Pie Council every year and they share them with you for Free On Wednesdays from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

