‘Almost Maine’ is coming to the Vortex Theatre

The Vortex Theatre presents “Almost Maine.” Director Leslee Richards and Actor Jeff Dolecek sat down to discuss more about the production and where you can go to grab your tickets.

A woman carries her heart, broken into nineteen pieces, in a small paper bag. A man shrinks to half his former size, after losing hope in love. A couple keeps the love they have given each other in large red bags or compress the mass into the size of a diamond. Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States.

One cold, clear night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

These playful and surreal experiences are commonplace in the world of John Cariani’s Almost, Maine, where on one deeply cold and magical Midwinter Night, the citizens of Almost—not organized enough for a town, too populated for a wilderness—experience the life-altering power of the human heart.

Relationships end, begin, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers. Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, Almost, Maine is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery.

Event details

“Almost Maine”

December 6-29, 2019

Fridays-Saturdays 7:30 PM

Sundays 2 PM

Tickets $24

Vortex

2900 Carlisle Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Preview: December 5, 2019, 7:30 PM

Pay-What-You-Will: Sunday, December 15, 2019

Talkback: Sunday, December 15, 2019

The Vortex, Albuquerque’s oldest continuously-running Black Box Theatre, has been a pioneering venue for classic, contemporary, and cutting-edge theatre since 1976. The theatre continues to entertain audiences with some of the city’s finest stage productions, from local and national premieres to new interpretations of classic works. The VORTEX is a 501(c)3 (non-profit) organization.

