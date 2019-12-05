Making the Duke City livable for seniors with AARP

AARP’s Livable Communities is working with cities here in New Mexico to make neighborhoods more livable, if you will, by providing access to needed services; transportation, and opportunities for residents of all ages to participate in community life. Associate State Director Gary Williams and Department of Senior Affairs Director Anna Sanchez sat down to discuss more about the program and what the city is doing to make this happen.

From safer streets to delivering home meals and transportation, the city of Albuquerque is doing its part to make sure that our senior citizens are living as comfortable as possible in Albuquerque.

Like this: Like Loading...