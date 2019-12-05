Spice up your kitchen with Ringo Rack

Is your kitchen always seem like it’s cluttered and like it’s missing something? Ringo Rack has a solution for you. Owner Ryan Leake and Jean McDougall stopped by the Living kitchen showcase their magnetic knife racks.

Every single one of their products is proudly made in the USA from the highest quality materials and are hands down the best-handcrafted wood products you will ever find. They are truly unique, one-of-a-kind items that are built to last forever.

The magnetic knife racks are GUARANTEED to hold the heaviest of your kitchen utensils and won’t scratch them like metal racks. Ringo Racks are specifically designed to hold and protect high-quality, heavy-duty chef knives using super-strong neodymium magnets.

They also do custom racks to match you and your kitchen style.

Great gift idea, plus with a variety of wood types to choose from, there is a color to complement any room style and color scheme.

