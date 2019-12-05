Tomasita’s serving up traditional New Mexico holiday favorites

Tomasita’s originated in Santa Fe and has a deep-rooted history in New Mexico. They have been serving classic style New Mexican cuisine for over 40 years with recipes handed down over many generations. Owner George Gundrey stopped by the New Mexico Living Set to highlight some New Mexico holiday dishes.

The tamales are a state favorite and Tomasita’s uses corn nixtamal which is corn cooked with mineral lime.

Another classic is the New Mexico posole. You can order some now, and freeze whatever is left for later.

Tomasita’s also serves chicos; sweet corn added as a condiment to beans which makes a great sweet and salty dish. This is only available in Sanat Fe on Fridays and Saturdays, and only Fridays in Albuquerque.

Finally, there is natillas, which Tomasita’s has used the same original recipe for many years. It’s a sweet dish made of egg yolks, cream, milk, and vanilla, sprinkled with a dash of nutmeg. It’s the perfect dish after eating a spicy meal.

Have a holiday party coming up? Tomasita’s does catering. As long as you give a day in advance notice, they will be able to come to you, or you have the option to pick it up, and you’ll definitely be the hit of the party.

Tomasita’s will be open Christmas Eve until 3 PM and closed on Christmas Day.

