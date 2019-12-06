ABQ To Do highlights weekend events

ABQ to Do crew highlights all of the fun things to do this weekend at the Duke City.

Old Town Holiday Stroll: Celebrate the Magic of the Holiday Season in Historic Old Town. Set the holiday season in motion with entertainment, dining, shopping, and more. Shop local and get any and all holiday gifts in the variety of shops throughout Old Town.

Friday, December 6th, 5 PM – 9 PM

Twinkle Light Parade: It’s time for Albuquerque’s most dazzling celebration. This free, family-friendly holiday event brings the sparkle to a mile-long stretch of Central Ave. Look both ways for glimmer, dancing elves and, of course, Jolly Ol’ St. Nick. Central Ave will be all a-glow in Historic Nob Hill as the Twinkle Light Parade rolls from Washington St. to Girard Blvd. starting at 5:15 p.m. The parade is comprised of local businesses, organizations, schools, families and community groups and all are competing for Best in Show.

Saturday, December 7th, 5:15 PM – 7 PM

The Swingles – Winter Tales: You’ve heard them on Sex and the City and Glee. The Swingles bring a unique sound to a capella music, invoking jazz, baroque, folk, and more. The Swingles’ unmistakable sound has long been associated with Christmas. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than with their songs of good cheer? Winter Tales mixes the group’s standard repertoire with seasonal specialties, including gorgeous and surprising arrangements of traditional carols, winter-themed originals, and nostalgic classics.

Thursday, December 19, 7:30 PM

The South Valley Multi Purpose Senior Center 6th Annual Quilt and Craft Show: The members of the South Valley Multi Purpose Senior Center show off their handmade quilts and various other crafts. You do have the chance to purchase them. This is a free event and everyone is welcome to come.

Saturday, December 7, 9 AM – 1 PM

