Get the latest rejuvenating treatments at About Face MedSpa

About Face MedSpa is the place to be for the latest in cutting-edge rejuvenating treatments as well as cosmetic injections.

Laura Johnson, MSN, FNP-C is the owner of About Face, which was established in 2016. She helps her clients find the best version of themselves in a warm, caring, and friendly environment. You will find yourself at home in the beautiful and spacious new location, just opened in September 2019.

New Mexico Living was able to get an inside look at the scar revision treatment.

Scar revision and stretch mark reduction at About Face will attempt to minimize those scars so that it is less conspicuous and blends in with the surrounding skin tone and texture. They have a few ways of doing that. Each includes gentle destruction of the stretched or scarred tissue, so that new, healthy skin can replace it.

Laura and the About Face staff, is now serving you at 6800 Montgomery Blvd, Suite D in the Montgomery Medical Park, just west of Louisiana Blvd.

Make your appointment today!

Like this: Like Loading...