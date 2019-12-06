Help fight against domestic violence with the Great Glam Giveback

Many people know the statistics—1 in 3 women will suffer abuse in their lifetime, and New Mexico ranks 3 rd in the country for women killed by men. However, many of us aren’t sure how we can help.
Working as a celebrity makeup artist, Danielle Bridges had many exciting opportunities to work with models at New York fashion week and well-known artists like T.I., 21 Savage, and Gucci Mane. She also published work in Playboy and Vogue Italia and groomed higher-ups for major companies such as AT&T. However, like many other domestic violence survivors, she would not have been able to come this far without the support of her community.
As a native New Mexican, Bridges always knew she wanted to work with a local charity to help other women. After Rochelle Fetters, a domestic violence advocate and the producer of “Breathe,” introduced her to Haven House, she felt inspired.
Bridge’s mission with the Great Glam Giveback is to draw on the passion and kindness that runs through the beauty industry to provide resources for the community they serve.
As beauty professionals, they help people from all walks of life look and feel their best. Their shops, salons, and stores are vital gathering places in our community. The Great Glam Giveback is a unique fundraising drive that brings the beauty professionals together to support survivors of domestic violence.
The Great Glam Giveback will run from November 25, 2019 – January 5, 2020.
They are collecting new underwear, bras, and toiletries for women and children. This fundraiser will be a kickoff event that they hope will lead to additional support for Haven House and many other charities year-round.
The donations collected in are salons and businesses will go directly to Haven House. Haven House is the only domestic violence shelter for women in Sandoval County.
Locations:
They have donation boxes at the following locations with the generous support of the salon staff.
James Garcia
Lacquer & Style Boutiques
4605 Menaul Blvd NE
Suite D
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Kim Romero
Alt Salon
3510 Wyoming NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Tammie Nguyen
Polish Spa Lounge
5600 Coors Blvd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Shaunai Blades
Hello Gorgeous Salon
2533 Virginia NE
Suite A
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Susan Trujillo
Inspire Salon
423 4th St SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Joshua Halladay
Suite 6 Studio 1102
Mountain Rd NW
Albuquerque NM 87102
Sarah Bridger
Genius Studios
9809 Candelaria NE
Suite 2-B
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Courtney Hill Hair Chemistry
2108 Central Ave SE
Suite C
Albuquerque, NM
Melissa Ordonez
Scissorhands Hair Studio
6902 4th ST NW
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM 87107
Composition Salon
4807 A Central Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Desi Taylor Tainted Belle
5005 4th St NW
Suite 205
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87107
