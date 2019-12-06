Help fight against domestic violence with the Great Glam Giveback

Many people know the statistics—1 in 3 women will suffer abuse in their lifetime, and New Mexico ranks 3 rd in the country for women killed by men. However, many of us aren’t sure how we can help.

Working as a celebrity makeup artist, Danielle Bridges had many exciting opportunities to work with models at New York fashion week and well-known artists like T.I., 21 Savage, and Gucci Mane. She also published work in Playboy and Vogue Italia and groomed higher-ups for major companies such as AT&T. However, like many other domestic violence survivors, she would not have been able to come this far without the support of her community.

As a native New Mexican, Bridges always knew she wanted to work with a local charity to help other women. After Rochelle Fetters, a domestic violence advocate and the producer of “Breathe,” introduced her to Haven House, she felt inspired.

Bridge’s mission with the Great Glam Giveback is to draw on the passion and kindness that runs through the beauty industry to provide resources for the community they serve.

As beauty professionals, they help people from all walks of life look and feel their best. Their shops, salons, and stores are vital gathering places in our community. The Great Glam Giveback is a unique fundraising drive that brings the beauty professionals together to support survivors of domestic violence.

The Great Glam Giveback will run from November 25, 2019 – January 5, 2020.

They are collecting new underwear, bras, and toiletries for women and children. This fundraiser will be a kickoff event that they hope will lead to additional support for Haven House and many other charities year-round.

The donations collected in are salons and businesses will go directly to Haven House. Haven House is the only domestic violence shelter for women in Sandoval County.

Locations:

They have donation boxes at the following locations with the generous support of the salon staff.

James Garcia

Lacquer & Style Boutiques

4605 Menaul Blvd NE

Suite D

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Kim Romero

Alt Salon

3510 Wyoming NE

Albuquerque, NM 87111

Tammie Nguyen

Polish Spa Lounge

5600 Coors Blvd NW

Albuquerque, NM 87120

Shaunai Blades

Hello Gorgeous Salon

2533 Virginia NE

Suite A

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Susan Trujillo

Inspire Salon

423 4th St SW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

Joshua Halladay

Suite 6 Studio 1102

Mountain Rd NW

Albuquerque NM 87102

Sarah Bridger

Genius Studios

9809 Candelaria NE

Suite 2-B

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Courtney Hill Hair Chemistry

2108 Central Ave SE

Suite C

Albuquerque, NM

Melissa Ordonez

Scissorhands Hair Studio

6902 4th ST NW

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM 87107

Composition Salon

4807 A Central Ave NE

Albuquerque, NM 87108

Desi Taylor Tainted Belle

5005 4th St NW

Suite 205

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87107

