Paint & Patina A Fine Art Show is back for its 6th annual show

The Paint and Patina – Fine Art Show is back for its sixth year. This annual event puts the work of New Mexico’s top artists on full display for art lovers from across the country to enjoy.

Chris Turri, Metal Sculptor & mixed media artist, and Cristina Sanchez, sculptor & painter, sat down and discussed the event.

Paint and Patina will feature works of art from five accomplished New Mexico artists; Metal Sculptor & Mixed Media Artist, Chris Turri Painter & Mixed Media Artist, Michael Copeland Bronze Sculptor & Painter, Barbara Burzillo Ceramic Sculptor & Painter, Cristina Sanchez

Event details:

This fine art show will be open to the public with no admission fee.

December 6, 7 & 8, 2019 Friday December 6 – 4pm – 8pm Saturday December 7 – 10am – 6pm Sunday December 8 – 10am – 4pm Plenty of parking – no admission.

Local beer, wine and food service available.

Casa Vieja Brewery & Event Center

4541 Corrales Rd, Corrales, NM 87048

Built in the 18th century, Casa Vieja Brewery embodies the rich culture and heritage of the southwest providing a stunning setting to showcase art. Local beer and wine and food service will be available for purchase during the show and throughout Casa Vieja’s regularly scheduled hours.

