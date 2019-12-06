Rhinestone Rambler showcases Virgil Ortiz

Ashley Wagner of Rhinestone Rambler showcases local fashion and travels with the heart for the American Southwest. The latest fashion designer she is highlighting is Virgil Ortiz. Ashley Wagner and Virgil Ortiz discussed more about his fashion line and what inspires him.

Virgil Ortiz moves into a new era combining art, décor, fashion, video, and film. One of the most innovative potters of his time, Ortiz’s exquisite works have been exhibited in museum collections around the world including the Stedelijk Museum- Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands; Paris’s Foundation Cartier pour I’art Contemporain; the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian; the Virginia Museum of Fine Art; and the Denver Art Museum.

Although Ortiz has projects in varying mediums – including a newly launched jewelry line for the Smithsonian – Ortiz is first and foremost a potter. Ortiz says, “Clay is the core of all my creations. My work centers on preserving traditional Cochiti culture and art forms. It’s important to recognize that Pueblo communities are very much alive and have a level of vitality that speaks to generations of strength, persistence, brilliance, and thriving energy.”

Like this: Like Loading...