Shop local with Masks Y Mas

December is here, and we are right in the middle of the holiday season which also includes holiday shopping. With thousands of stores both online and in-person, finding the right gift can be a little overwhelming.

So why not shop local? Go find that one special, unique gift to give to your loved one that really highlights New Mexico culture.

For this week’s Local Guide, our own Sara Rose went down to Masks Y Mas and spoke with the owner, Federico Torres, and highlight why you should shop there during the holiday season, and what they’re doing to support local artists.

Masks Y Mas is a one-stop-shop for everything from beautiful authentic art to fun cultural additions for your home. Stop by and have a conversation with one of their artists!

Giclee Prints

The giclee printing method is museum-quality printing. Usually printed on canvas and cotton papers this method was created for printing high-quality art. Giclee style prints are museum quality and will last 200+ years.

Photo Papers

Photo papers are created solely to make the colors in your pictures pop. Available in matte, gloss, or satin finish.

Vinyl banners & Stickers

They have the capability to create small stickers or huge banners for your business. Vinyl banners are available in custom sizes. Contact them for more info.

Where to find them

Masks Y Mas

3106 Central Ave SE,

Albuquerque, NM 87106

Monday – Thursday 11 AM – 6 PM

Friday – Saturday 11 AM – 7 PM

Sunday 12 AM – 5 PM

