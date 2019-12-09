Amy’s Donuts has all your holiday donut needs

Amy’s Donuts is a family-owned donut shop that serves over 130 kinds of gourmet donuts along with all the classic staples such as fritters and cinnamon rolls. They have been in Albuquerque since February of 2019, during which time they have been recognized by insider.com as the best donuts in the state of New Mexico.

Christmas and holiday donuts are now available! Reindeers, Santa, Christmas trees, holiday sprinkles are available to help you celebrate this holiday season with a delicious box of donuts.

You can order ahead online or in person.

On Christmas Day, Amy’s Donuts are open for half a day until 2 PM.

Like this: Like Loading...