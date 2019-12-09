Give the gift of scratchers with New Mexico Lottery

New Mexico Lottery has raised more than $833 Million for New Mexico education through Lottery ticket sales. Thanks to players, more than 122,000 New Mexicans have received a Legislative Lottery Scholarship. Wendy Ahlm, Director of Advertising and Marketing for the New Mexico Lottery discussed some fun ideas to help you finish up your holiday shopping with some fast, fun, easy gift ideas.

Some new holiday scratchers that are available right now:

$1 Holiday Fun!

Top Prize: $1,000

Top Prize: $1,000 $2 Holiday Cash

Top Prize: $10,000

Top Prize: $10,000 $5 Holiday Bucks

Top Prize: $500

Top Prize: $500 $10 Holiday Countdown

Top Prize: $100,000

Need a gift idea? New Mexico Lottery scratchers make the perfect gift. You can place one inside of a holiday card, or even inside of a stocking! The Holiday Fun cards even look like a gift tag, so you can add one to every gift to friends and loved ones.

New Mexico Lottery scratchers are not for kids and are for adults ages 18+.

Like this: Like Loading...