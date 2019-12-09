Shopping for the right health insurance with True Health New Mexico

True Health New Mexico is a physician-designed health insurance offering employer groups, individuals and families and Federal employees a new choice in their healthcare coverage. True Health focuses on well-care, not just sick-care, helping you achieve your personal best health status. With a network of more than 10,000 primary care providers, specialists, and medical groups, an extensive list of $0 copays for generic medications, and extensive support for behavioral health, they offer a refreshing new approach to helping you manage your health.

Open enrollment for individual and family health insurance ends on December 15. From November 1 to December 15, New Mexicans who purchase their own insurance have the chance to look at their health insurance coverage to see if it is still meeting their needs, and if necessary, make changes.

Having health insurance not only protects your physical health, but it also protects your financial health.

Being a smart health insurance shopper can save you money, but there are some important points to keep in mind.

Your family’s needs: Think about how often you and your family need to go to the doctor. If you are a healthy, active young individual, your needs are very different from a family of three with young children, or an early retiree with a diabetic condition. The coverage you choose should cover your unique situation.

Understand health insurance language: Choosing the best health insurance plan is easier when you understand what a premium is, the difference between copays and coinsurance, and what an out-of-pocket maximum is.

Compare costs and benefits: A lower monthly premium may not always be the smartest move. Be sure to look at the cost coverage for common health needs such as doctor visits, labs, x-rays, and urgent care visits in relation to the monthly premium.

Medications: If you take a prescription regularly, make sure that the medicine is covered by the health plan. What copays does the health plan charge?

Behavioral health: Does the health plan cover behavioral health?

Doctors, Urgent Care, Hospitals, and other facilities: Different insurance companies contract with different hospitals and healthcare systems. You can check to see if your doctor is covered by the health plan. However, sometimes being willing to change provider networks can save you a lot money, so keep your options open.

Still confused? Consider using an insurance broker. There is no cost to you, and they are experienced in navigating and balancing all of these key points.

Like this: Like Loading...