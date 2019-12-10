Final push to help those in need with Toys for Tots

Started by the U.S. Marine Corps. Reserve, Toys for Tots provides children with a Christmas that they’ll never forget through donations of new toys for community youths in need. Assistant Coordinator Paul Caputo sat down and discussed more about the cause and how you can help.

The mission of the program is to collect new, and unwrapped toys during October, November, and December of each year and to distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to children in need. Last year, 25,480 toys were distributed to 5,091 children locally.

Toys for Tots has a list of local toy drop-off sites listed on their website. You can also make a monetary donation to the campaign online.

Toys for Tots will take part in a phone bank along with the Albuquerque Police Department on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to raise funds for the campaign.

Like this: Like Loading...