Mas Taps y Vino is cooking up their week-long special

Located in the stylish Hotel Andaluz, MÁS is a full-service restaurant and tapas bar inspired by the bold flavors, rich history and exuberance of Spanish cooking. MÁS offers fresh reinventions of traditional Spanish cuisine with an emphasis on organic, fresh and locally-sourced foods and high-quality ingredients.

Executive Chef of Mas Taps y Vino Marc Quinones stopped by the living set to cook up some tasty foods.

All week long as a special, they will be serving dry-aged bone-in New York strip steak, served with mashed potatoes, Tucumcari cheddar cheese, asparagus, and red chile demi glacé.

Mas Tapas y Vino is open Monday through Sunday. Breakfast hours are Monday-Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lunch hours are Monday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner is served Sunday – Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays – Saturday’s from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

