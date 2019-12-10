New Mexico Philharmonic presents Handel’s ‘Messiah’

Nothing says the holidays quite like Handel’s Messiah. The 18th-century work is a time-honored Christmas tradition, and the New Mexico Philharmonic invites you to their performances this December. Guest Conductor David Felberg discussed more about the performance.

Celebrate the holiday season with the world’s most beloved sacred symphonic work: Handel’s Messiah. An intimate performance by the New Mexico Philharmonic—conducted by David Felberg, with the wonderful Sandia Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir and the extraordinary Coro Lux. Experience a transcendent tour de force—Handel’s masterwork the way it was meant to be!

Event details

Saturday, December 14th, 7:30 PM Immanuel Presbyterian Church

Sunday, December 15th, 3 PM Sandia Presbyterian Church

Friday, December 20th, 7:30 PM V. Sue Cleveland High School

