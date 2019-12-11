Animal Humane New Mexico shows off Pet of the Week

If you’re looking to adopt a four-legged, furry friend this holiday season, Animal Humane New Mexico has just the thing for you. Fundraising Events & Merchandising Associate Manager Madison Beets discussed an upcoming adoption event, and to highlight this week’s Pet of the Week.

Meet Moira, a sweet, 3 years-old, female, American Pit Bull/ Rottweiler mix. She came in as a transfer from Bernalillo County Animal Shelter as part of their program, Project Fetch. This sweet girl is a 60 lb lap dog and is such a cuddly sweet dog. The one thing she loves more than cuddles is food. She is looking for a forever home, so go meet Moira today!

Event details

Garcia Subaru Adoption Event

Saturday, December 21st

Sunday, December 22nd

Animal Humane New Mexico will be offering 50% off all adoption fees for qualified adopters.

Fiesta Subaru’s Share the Love Event

November 14th – January 2nd

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in our care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

As a private nonprofit shelter, they receive no city, state or federal funding; each dollar judiciously spent is earned or raised. They are nationally recognized as a top U.S. charity based on financial accountability, transparency, and administrative-to-program cost ratios.

