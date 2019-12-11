Sage Neuroscience Center offers support for mental health around the holidays

We are in the heart of the holiday season and while this time of year brings a lot of happiness and joy to some, for others it is a time that can be incredibly tough. At the Sage Neuroscience Center, they’re dedicated to helping those with mental health around the holiday season. Therapist Leslie sat down and discussed more on how they can help you.
Some signs to look out for
- If someone is having a difficult time settling into the scene
- They can look more nervous
- Act like more of a wallflower
- Being angry and short-tempered is a common sign of anxiety and depression
Sage Neuroscience Center is a multidisciplinary team of dedicated healthcare professionals restoring balance to mind and body. They are welcoming to everyone. Their services include:
- Psychiatric Evaluation
- Medication Management
- Counseling/Therapy
- Individual
- Couples/Families
- Group
- EMDR/DBT
- Behavioral Health Intensive Outpatient Program
- Adolescent Evaluation’s and Therapy
- Addictions Treatment
- Medically Assisted Drug and Alcohol Detox
- Intensive Outpatient Therapy (Adult and Adolescent)
- Group/ Individual Therapy
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
- Primary Care Services
- In-house Pharmacy
