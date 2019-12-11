Get your holiday shopping done at the Winter Indian Market

The 2019 Winter Indian Market will be on December 14 and 15 at La Fonda on the Plaza. It is produced by SWAIA, the non-profit that puts on the annual Santa Fe Indian Market in downtown Santa Fe.

Artist Jonathan McKinney is a jeweler from Acoma Pueblo is a participant in the Winter Indian Market who discussed the event.

Do your holiday shopping with Native artists, in a festive environment at a downtown Santa Fe landmark, La Fonda on the Plaza! Winter Indian Market features 150 artists selling jewelry, pottery, paintings, weavings and much more; live music and dance and more!

Event details

Saturday, December 14, 9 AM – 5 PM

Sunday, December 15, 10 AM – 3 PM

$10 – Day

$15 – Two-Day pass

