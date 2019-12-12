Community

Coffee and breakfast at Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana stopped by the New Mexico Living kitchen to make some of the best Mexican style food that you could get quick if you’re in a hurry. Ed Rodriquez with Taco Cabana highlighted some of their signature breakfast dishes and about a special they’re running with their coffee for 2020!

For all of 2020, Taco Cabana is selling limited edition mugs for only $7.99. They come in three colors; black, pink, and a very limited run of purple. You can purchase them at any Taco Cabana location, and you get $0.25 refills on coffee with the mug!

What goes great with coffee? Their signature breakfast, of course! Taco Cabana serves breakfast 24/7 and you can get anything from their tacos and burritos to their freshly made-to-order pancakes. Need it delivered? Now you can with GrubHub.

Need a gift for the holidays? Taco Cabana sells gift cards in any amount; $5, $10, $15, $20, you name it. All gift cards are usable at any of their locations in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.

