Support a great cause with Gingerbread Enchantment

Gingerbread Enchantment is a unique and fun way to get you in the holiday spirit and help out a great cause at the same time. You can choose to build or buy a house, or even both! All proceeds go to benefit Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque’s Low Income Food and Enrichment (LIFE) Program, the ONLY one of its kind in the Albuquerque area.

With categories ranging from professional to pre-baked kits, there’s definitely a category to fit your skill level. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each category.

Even if you’re not building a house, you can still join us for one of our public viewing days or our family night event! Our online auction is available to everyone and you don’t have to be present to win!

Whether you’re building a house for our contest, enjoying Public Viewing or Family Night, there’s plenty of food, fun, and entertainment to be had for all ages-even Santa Claus will make a special appearance!

Event details

To Enter:

Registration: Saturday, December 14, $25 entry fee

Delivery of completed houses: Tuesday, December 17

To Visit:

Public Viewing Days Friday & Saturday, December 20th $ 21st, 2019 9 AM – 3 PM $5 per person

Family Night Saturday, December 21st, 2019 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE $10 per person, 2 & under FREE



To Buy:

Online Auction Opens: 9 AM, Friday, December 20th Closes 8 PM, Saturday, December 21st



House Pick-Up:

Saturday, December 21st from 8:30 PM – 10 PM

Sunday, December 22nd from 9 AM – 1 PM

All events are held at Sid Cutter Pilot’s Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park.

