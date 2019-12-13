A Roald Dahl classic is coming to the stage

Musical Theatre Southwest is proud to present Matilda the Musical. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Matilda The Musical revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Actress Abby Van Gerpen, who plays Ms. Honey, and Actor Tanner Sroufe, who plays Miss Agatha Trunchbull sat down and discussed the production and how you can watch.

Matilda is about a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace! Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Event details

Matilda the Musical

Musical Theatre Southwest

December 13th – 29th, 2019

Performances will be held at the African American Performing Arts Center (AAPAC)

310 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108

General Admission $25

Seniors/Students $23

Musical Theatre Southwest is a leader in New Mexico Theatre that supports and educates our Community through artistic collaboration. MTS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

