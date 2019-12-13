ABQ to Do highlights weekend events

ABQToDo stopped by to discuss all the fun events that are happening in the Duke City.

“The Nutcracker”: Ballet Repertory Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” is at the KiMo. Celebrating the sights and sounds of the season, Ballet Repertory Theatre presents the beloved holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, full of your favorite mischievous mice, sweet dancing treats, and a sprinkle of sparkling snowflakes! Bring your family and friends to BRT’s Nutcracker – an Albuquerque favorite since 1996.

The show runs from Saturday, December 14th – Tuesday, December 24th.

Popejoy Presents “Waitress!”: Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

December 12th-15th

Breakfast with Santa: Enjoy eating breakfast with Santa. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, and coffee or juice. This is being held at the Los Padillas Community Center.

December 14, 9 AM – 12 PM

3 years & younger: FREE

4-10 years old: $2

11+ years old: $4

Swim with Santa: Family fun! Free toys and candy! Free hot cocoa, games, and pictures with Santa. All ages are welcome and it will be held at the Rio Grande Indoor Pool. Cost is regular admission.

December 14th, 12 PM – 4:45 PM

