Celebrate Chanukah in New Mexico

Chanukah starts on the evening of Sunday, December 22 and lasts for eight nights. Chanukah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “Festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers, and fried food.

At the heart of the festival is the nightly menorah lighting. The menorah holds nine flames, one of which is the shamash (“attendant”), which is used to kindle the other eight lights. On the first night, we light just one flame. On the second night, an additional flame is lit. By the eighth night of Chanukah, all eight lights are kindled.

Special blessings are recited, often to a traditional melody, before the menorah is lit, and traditional songs are sung afterward.

There are so many fun events happening around the Duke City, and in New Mexico to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Sunday, December 22, 3:30 PM

Celebrate Jewish pride with a Giant Menorah lighting with Mayor Alan Webber!

At the Santa Fe Plaza

Live Music! Entertainment! Latkes, gelt and hot chocolate!

Sunday, December 22, 4:30 PM

Grand Menorah Lighting & Concert

Spread the light of Chanukah and join together with fellow Las Crucians for a public Menorah lighting & Concert!

At Plaza de Las Cruces

FREE EVENT! OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

NEW THIS YEAR: FIRETRUCK GELT DROP!!!

Join as we light the world’s only Menorah made from hot air balloons!

Sunday, December 29th, 2019, 4:30 pm

At the Balloon Fiesta Park

9401 Baloon Museum Dr. NE, Albuquerque

ALL ARE WELCOME! NO CHARGE!

Sunday, December 29, 1 PM – 4 PM



Ice skate to Chanukah music!

Hot Latkes and Sufganiyot!

Giant Menorah Lighting!

Chanukah Gelt!

Skating Games! Off Ice Activities!

At the Chavez Community Center.

Free. $3 skate rental.

