Albuquerque Neuroscience Inc. is enrolling adolescents with diabetes in a new study

Albuquerque Neuroscience is a family-owned business that contributes to the development of new treatments for psychiatric illnesses. We have conducted clinical trials in depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, migraine, diabetes, schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease for the last 30 years. Clinical Research Coordinator Anderson Riddle and Glenn Dempsey, M.D. discussed a new study enrolling adolescents with diabetes.

Has your child been diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes for at least three months? Are you currently using self-monitoring blood glucose for your child’s diabetes management?

If you and your child have tried the routine finger stick method for your child’s diabetes management and would like to check your child’s glucose with a painless scan, you and your child may qualify for this new study.

Your child must be between 12-17 years old.

If your child qualifies for this study, they will receive study-related supervised care by medical professionals at no cost.

To schedule an appointment, you can contact them at (505) 848-3773, or message Albuquerque Neuroscience on Facebook to find out more.

101 Hospital Loop N.E., Ste. 209 Albuquerque, NM 87109

