Give the gift of nature with Nature Matters Academy

Nature Matters Academy is a fun and engaging STEM-based curriculum for getting kids outside and learning about nature in their own backyards. They make STEM so much fun that kids are building confidence in the STEM disciplines without even knowing it! Owner Dr. Jenny Lloyd-Stroves, Felisa Palfery and her two kids Molly & Zoe Palfery, talked more about the program and how it benefits kids.

At Nature Matters Academy, they give parents and grandparents everything they need to get outside so they can confidently teach their kids about nature. The best part is, the lessons only take about an hour. Nature Matters Academy can easily fit into anyone’s weekly schedule.

Their curriculum is fun, engaging, and makes for the perfect gift. If you prefer giving kids experiences instead of toys that will end up at the bottom of the closet in two weeks, then Nature Matters Academy is perfect for you and your family.

