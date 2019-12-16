New Mexico Boys and Girls Ranch provides a safe place for kids

New Mexico Boys & Girls Ranch “The Ranches” has offered a unique combination of family-style living in a rural ranch environment, since 1944. The Ranches provides a home for boys and girls, ages 12-18 who cannot be at home for a variety of reasons. President & CEO Heath Kull and VP & Chief Operating Officer Gary White discussed the program and what you can do to help.

The Ranches provides a safe place to live, a personalized plan to address their needs and goals, and individualized education and counseling. Their multi-denominational Christian programs offer kids and their families help through services such as crisis management, family counseling, and parent skills training.

The Ranches has helped thousands of kids develop essential skills, making lasting connections and giving them a second chance toward a better future.

