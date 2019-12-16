St. Therese Catholic School is holding an Open House for 2020

Come discover how St. Therese School can meet your child’s needs. They are a small, nurturing school focused on meeting the needs of the whole child. Their students feel valued, safe, and encouraged. Their families are an integral part of their school community. Principal Donna Illerbrun discussed the school and the upcoming Open House.

Give your child the gift of a meaningful education. Now is the time to invest in your child and to make a difference in their life. Financial aid is available.

Come see how a small Catholic school can help your child to grow in confidence, and to be prepared for high school, college, and beyond.

On January 30th, 2020, St. Therese Catholic school is hosting an Open House. They will register new families for the 2020-2021 school year. Preschool through 8th grade, one class per grade level.

