Garcia’s Kitchen offers up holiday specialties

Garcia’s Kitchen has been producing handmade New Mexican cuisine for over 40 years. They started with one location in downtown Albuquerque and have grown to 6 locations and a catering department. They pride themselves on staying true to their original recipes & methods. They are known for having fresh tortillas handmade at all locations, in addition to their Carne adovada, green chile stew, and fire-roasted green chile sauce.

Catering & Marketing Director Miia Hebert and Director of Front of the House for all locations Eddie Garcia stopped by the Living kitchen to cook up some holiday specialties, along with some other favorites.

Have a holiday party or any other event coming up? Garcia’s Kitchen caters too. They can come to you, or they can prepare the food and you can pick it up. Just give them as much notice as you possibly can, at least three hours in advance, and you can have Garcia’s Kitchen in your kitchen.

